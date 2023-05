ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Got your tickets? When summer arrives, live music will come along with it.

From Luke Bryan to 50 Cent, Darius Rucker to Post Malone, the Darien Lake Amphitheater and CMAC Performing Arts Center have lineups that has something for everyone.

Concerts will begin in mid-June, with artists performing until early September.

June 2023:

Dave Matthews Band:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: June 14

Tickets: Live Nation

Luke Bryan:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: June 16

Tickets: Live Nation

Santana:

Where: CMAC Performing Arts Center

When: June 22

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Darius Rucker:

Where: CMAC Performing Arts Center

When: June 24

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Tears for Fears:

Where: CMAC Performing Arts Center

When: June 27

Tickets: Ticketmaster

July 2023:

Counting Crows:

Where: CMAC Performing Arts Center

When: July 2

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Weezer:

Where: CMAC Performing Arts Center

When: July 3

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Roc The Lake Music Festival (AJR, Chelsea Cutler, Lawrence, Blake Rose, Almost Monday):

Where: CMAC Performing Arts Center

When: July 7

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Kane Brown:

Where: CMAC Performing Arts Center

When: July 9

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Tedeschi Trucks Band:

Where: CMAC Performing Arts Center

When: July 11

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Rain: A Tribute To the Beatles:

Where: CMAC Performing Arts Center

When: July 13

Tickets: Ticketmaster

The Doobie Brothers:

Where: CMAC Performing Arts Center

When: July 14

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Sam Hunt:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: July 15

Tickets: Live Nation

Post Malone:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: July 17

Tickets: Live Nation

Foreigner:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: July 28

Tickets: Live Nation

Boy George & Culture Club:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: July 29

Tickets: Live Nation

Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Gov’t Mule, Kathleen Edwards:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: July 30

Tickets: Live Nation

August 2023:

Matchbox Twenty:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: August 1

Tickets: Live Nation

Jelly Roll:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: August 3

Tickets: Live Nation

Fall Out Boy:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: August 4

Tickets: Live Nation

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo:

Where: CMAC Performing Arts Center

When: August 4

Tickets: Ticketmaster

50 Cent:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: August 5

Tickets: Live Nation

GODSMACK AND STAIND:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: August 6

Tickets: Live Nation

Pantera:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: August 9

Tickets: Live Nation

The Chicks:

Where: CMAC Performing Arts Center

When: August 11

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Nickelback:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: August 16

Tickets: Live Nation

Dan + Shay:

Where: CMAC Performing Arts Center

When: August 19

Tickets: Ticketmaster

The Offspring (with Sum 41 and Simple Plan):

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: August 20

Tickets: Live Nation

The All-American Rejects:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: August 21

Tickets: Live Nation

The Lumineers:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: August 22

Tickets: Live Nation

September 2023:

Odesza:

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater

When: September 1

Tickets: Live Nation

Duran Duran: Future Past: