ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced a jam-packed catalog of free and paid concert performances ahead of Summer.
Plans for a total of 16 concerts were released Wednesday. Included are 10 free shows featuring the orchestra in full display. The performances start on July 2nd and go on through the 29th.
The following list outlines the paid-event schedule for this upcoming season:
- Jurassic Park in Concert
- Saturday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre
Attendees will be treated to this action-packed adventure, as never seen before: projected in HD, led by RPO performer John Williams’ famous score live to film.
- Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Concert Live to Film
- Saturday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre
The RPO will perform its Oscar and Grammy-winning score live to film. The beloved film features songs and scores by the team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.
- National Geographic’s Symphony For Our World
- Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre
National Geographic’s stunning nature footage is paired with an original symphony composed by Bleeding Fingers Music, and performed by your RPO.
Here is the complete list of free concert series, taking place at indoor and outdoor venues:
- July 5 at 6:30 p.m: Susan B. Anthony Square Park (39 King Street)
- July 12 at 6:30 p.m: Barrington Street Park (105 Barrington Street)
- July 19 at 6:30 p.m: 500 Norton Street (behind Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center)
- July 26 at 6:30 p.m: Maplewood Rose Garden (250 Maplewood Avenue)
- Thursday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m: Square (400 Bakers Park, by House of Guitars)
- Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m: Under the Stars (Parcel 5) with Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik
- Wednesday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m: Ontario Beach Park with Herb Smith
- Friday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m: Geneseo, SUNY Geneseo’s Saratoga Field with post-concert fireworks
- Saturday, July 16 at 8:30 p.m: Frontier Field with Byron Stripling
- Sunday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m: Perinton Center Stage Amphitheatre Concert Series
Tickets for paid events will be available for purchase starting Friday, May 27, according to organizers. To grab tickets online visit rpo.org or call (585) 454-2100. In-person tickets are also available 60 minutes prior to show at the Eastman Theatre Box Office.
Pricing for children’s tickets ages 3-17 starts at $18, and they are available only by phone.