City of Rochester partners with RPO for free evenings concerts Tuesdays in June

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is announcing a partnership with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra for a series of free performances.

The series is called “Around the Town Neighborhood Ensemble Concerts,” and will feature various chamber groups and combos from the Orchestra.

“I’m proud of the City’s continued partnership with the RPO to provide free, family-friendly outdoor concerts to neighborhoods around the city,” said Mayor Warren. “The RPO Around the Town Neighborhood Ensemble Concerts offer an opportunity for families and neighbors to experience the joy of classical music right in their neighborhoods. The series is also leading the way in bringing back events to our community after the pandemic and for that, I am extremely grateful.”

“We are grateful to the many people in our community whose generous support has kept the RPO going through these last 15 months, and thrilled to finally be reaching a point where we can get back to making music for our audiences,” said Curt Long, President and CEO of the RPO. “We thank Mayor Warren and the City of Rochester – not only for underwriting these wonderful neighborhood concerts this summer – but for their continued support of our overarching mission to contribute to the quality of life in Rochester.”

Maplewood Neighborhood Association, the Susan B. Anthony Neighborhood Association, the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance and the Park Avenue Neighborhood Association, are all partners in the performances.

All shows run from 6:30pm-7:30pm. The schedule is as follows: