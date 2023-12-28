ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Dryden Theater, located in the George Eastman Museum, played host to hundreds of people today for the Children’s Film Festival.

“I just love what we do with this film festival and what we can do for children and families and educators who choose to incorporate the films into their preschool or their school day,” said Susan Neal, Facilitator for the Rochester International Children’s Film Festival

Neal has been an early childhood educator for 14 years. She, along with 13 others, volunteer on the committee for the festival. One of their members scours other children’s festivals and reviews submissions by filmmakers— the group then votes on which get picked.

The films the committee chooses have to meet its standards of diversity, multi-culturalism, and must be appropriate for all ages.

Because of the pandemic, the committee was able to take the festival online which brought in a wide international audience— 18,000 viewers during the 2023 virtual event.

“The pandemic did help us to find the technology, to find the means, to change this from local to statewide, to country-wide to worldwide,” said Neal

The film festival began in 2006 with the mission to showcase free, non-violent, artistic, films with gentle social messaging.

However, aside from learning, the event is quite the experience for the little ones.



“Children don’t have a chance to see movies on the big screen now that there’s so many other formats for them to see films,” said Eliza Kozlowski, Senior Director of Marketing Engagement at George Eastman Museum “It’s our mission to do a number of programs throughout the year that are free so that we remove barriers.”

The event has many sponsors including the Genesee Valley Arts Council, Spindler Family Foundation, Rochester’s Child, and more— they rely heavily on donations. The 19th annual festival will be from April 1st to May 5th, 2024.