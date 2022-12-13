The singer is will be on her “Just Like That…” 2023 tour. (Photo: Provided)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday morning, the Rochester International Jazz Festival added another headliner to the schedule: blues singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt. She last headlined for the festival in 2012.

She will perform Tuesday, June 27. The show is at 8 p.m. at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Tickets, which start at $85, go on sale for Friday December 16. This announcement follows last week’s addition of Pat Metheny to the headliner schedule.

This is the 20th edition of the festival.

Raitt has won ten GRAMMYs winner, and was named both a “100 Greatest” singer and guitarist by Rolling Stone magazine.

The tour Raitt will be on is called “Just Like That…,” which is also the name of her 21st album. It takes its name from one of the lyrics in the album.