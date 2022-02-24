ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Singer and songwriter Zahyia has both been a mainstay in the Rochester region, and is an artist on the rise. But her sound can’t be pinned down; News 8 came up with the artist-approved description of “riff-based and rockin’ neo-soul that explores modern themes, sounds, and sensibilities with an old-school attitude.”

Her strengths and influences abound, but recently, she’s discovering the Black Women in early rock and roll, to more modern pioneers like Betty Davis, the “Queen of Funk,” who passed away in early February.

“I look at Betty Davis that’s really where I was pulling a lot of inspiration from,” Zahyia said. “Being just unapologetically unafraid to really express myself with all the elements that have come together collectively to make me who I am.”

Pure expression and fusion of elements are certainly two of the hallmarks of rock and roll. Early pioneers of the genre took America by storm with energetic and sexually-charged live performances and lyrics. Some of the early ones who help shape and create the sound, from Big Mama Thornton — who originally performed the song “Hound Dog,” to especially Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who has been called the “Godmother of rock and roll.”

“It’s amazing how under the radar she is because she’s the one who Elvis even admitted that he was influenced by her and her guitar style,” Zahyia said, highlighting that these women gained their fame by being unapologetic, and fighting for a place. “I’m envisioning myself with like, this warrior ancestors moving forward, because those ancestors — whether we’re blood-related or not, those are our ancestors.”

Music historian and professor at the University of Rochester and Eastman School of Music, Cory Hunter, said that rock and roll was originally called “rhythm and blues,” or “R&B;” and its name change has a unique history.

Watch Zahyia on Songs from Studio B

“In the 1950s, there was this radio disc jockey. His name was Alan Freed, and he noticed that many white Americans were calling in to ask for this music? They loved R&B,” Hunter said. “So Freed came up with an idea and he said, ‘We’re going rename this music to rock and roll, so that those who are calling into listening to it would not necessarily be aware that what they’re listening to is Black R&B music.’ So rock and roll was really Black R&B music that was marketed in a way to be palatable to white sensibilities at that time.”

Hunter broke down the genres that formed early R&B, through the lens of the music of the formative Ruth Brown, who was known as the “Queen of R&B.”

“She kind of took this gospel sound, the jump-blues tradition of Louis Jordan, the combo tradition, and brought all of that together to really play a huge role and the sort of foundation of what we heard in rock and roll rhythmically,” Hunte said. “You heard the shuffle rhythm in her music. You heard the bass line of boogie woogie pattern in her music… That became a kind of foundation sonically for rhythm and blues.”

But almost 70 years after the seminal genre hit the airwaves, both Hunter and Zahyia say there are lessons to be learned from these Black women today.

“So many of these women in rock and roll did not have the power that they should have had. And they were not acknowledged the way that they should have been acknowledged,” he said. “I think what can be learned from them, is the power of making sure that you own your own music, that you protect your own art from exploitation, and not allow people to appropriate your sound and a sense without some level of reprisal and ramifications.”

“I think really, the important aspect of this is just understanding that labels don’t have to define who we are, as humans, there are so many other elements, and it really opens up who we can exist as,” she said. “As a Black woman, I know there are more narratives than just the one that I’ve been told exists for me. And now I can be empowered to really move forward in my own voice.”