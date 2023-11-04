ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a special evening curtain call for the production of Mary Poppins by the organization “Artists Unlimited,” which features actors with special needs, and a range of all abilities.

Inside the Greece Performing Arts Center on Long Pond Road, the stage is set, hours of rehearsals accomplished, lines remembered, and moves memorized.

Actors from the organization ‘Artists Unlimited’ gear up for this year’s presentation: Mary Poppins.

“Every individual comes with their own set of skills, Jordan, on one hand came two days later with the entire script memorized, and I have one person who didn’t have it memorized until this past Monday,” Director Carl Wager said.

“It’s a lot of movement but coming with that is a lot of to have and you fly! I do fly. There is a moment in one of the songs where I’m jumping across the rooftops doing flips,” Actor Jordan Smith said. “But I definitely resonate with this role because part of the idea is to make the audience smile and laugh and that’s something I like to do personally so fits right in!”

The organization describes itself as changing lives one act at a time.

Director Carl Wagner explains rehearsals began back in August with meetings Mondays, Tuesdays and as needed an extra Thursday.

The culmination of all the hard work now on display.

“Some of my favorite moments are when the children actually get their lines down, Mary and Jane,” Wagner said. “They were very fun to work with. The other part is when I get a person who is challenged in memorizing, and they come in with it lock-solid and we have a big celebration!”

Congratulations to all the performers from the first two shows! Mary Poppins will have another show Sunday at 2 p.m.

Anda again next week on Friday November 10 at 7 p.m., followed by the two final performances Saturday, November 11 at 2 and 7 p.m.

