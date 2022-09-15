ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Artist Row Public Market Art Fair will return for its 18th year on Sunday at the Rochester Public Market.

The event will feature over 150 local artists across different mediums, as well as activities, food trucks, and a live performance from the Silver Arrow Band. Organizers of the fair said the annual art show celebrates local artists

Organizers also said all proceeds from this year’s fair go towards the Friends of the Rochester Public Market, a non-profit organization that supports market programs and initiatives.

“This year’s Artist Row continues to attract a combination of experienced and emerging artists,” said Derrick Doi, Vice President of the Friends of the Rochester Public Market. “We will continue to feature a stronger focus on increasing diversity to reflect our vibrant community and showcase a variety of mediums.”

More information about the art fair can be found on the event’s website.