ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Artist Row Art Fair is returning for its 19th year to the Rochester Public Market in a few weeks.

The fair is a juried arts festival that brings people in the Rochester community to celebrate local artists and musicians. Over 200 artists will be able to showcase their talents in a variety of mediums including painting, sculpting, ceramics, and jewelry.

In addition to enjoying the arts and music of the fair, there will also be food trucks available and activities for children, such as a puppet theater.

The fair will be held on Sunday, September 17 at the Public Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free for guests.

