ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to bring representation to the LGBTQ+ community here in Rochester, Carrie Gault was chosen to create a piece titled “Heartline.”

Organizers created the idea in 2021 and launched a public art competition to find an artist to create a piece to showcase the history and lives of the gay and lesbian community.

Gault says Rochester is a perfect spot – and says this will be the first of many fact finding missions as she travels from Virginia to learn more about the people here.

“For me that’s what public art should be about,” Gault said. “Studio work is one thing, that’s about what I’m trying to look at myself, but public art should really be about the community, and should involve the community, and I actually love that part of the process, so this is a lot of fun for me to be able to come up here and see it and meet people and sort of hope that, that comes through with the art once it’s done.”

Gault is conducting research and offering these community engagement sessions to gather materials and stories to help the creation of her artwork. She says it will be a series of panels and mirrored mosaics.

Gault hopes to install the project at Union Square in the Spring of 2023.