ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 1,200 organizations and artists in New York State will receive nearly $45 million in grant awards through the New York State Council of the Arts (NYSCA), Governor Hochul announced on Tuesday.

The Support for Organization grants will provide more than $38 million to museums and arts education organizations, as well as music, dance, and theater organizations. The Support for Artists grants will provide more than $4.2 million to 426 individual artists and will also support rehearsal spaces for the arts.

Of the organizations that are being awarded, multiple operate in Rochester. The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, the University of Rochester, Blackfriars Theatre, George Eastman Musuem, Jewish Community Center, PUSH Physical Theatre, will receive grants.

“On behalf of the Council and our staff, I want to express our gratitude to the Governor and the Legislature for this unprecedented level of arts funding,” New York State Council on the Arts Chair Katherine Nicholls said. “A powerful contributor to our economies and our well-being, arts organizations and artists are essential to our growth and our prosperity. I am delighted that we are able to support their creativity and innovation as part of our pandemic recovery for the arts.”

In 2021, the NYSCA changed its funding strategies to allow greater access to art funding across the state. As a result, the NYSCA awarded grants to 83 percent of first-time applicants.

The NYSCA is still accepting applications for the Capital Projects Fund through Jan. 12, 2023. The 2023 budget also includes a $100 million expansion of the New York City Musical Theater Tax Credit.

In October, Governor Hochul announced $32 million in grants to 1,032 arts organizations throughout the state. The NYSCA’s budget comprises $140 million for the fiscal year of 2023.

