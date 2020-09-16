Zweigle’s giving away free hot dogs Wednesday evening at Cobb’s Hill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you haven’t made dinner plans for Wednesday evening, a local favorite is offering a cost-effective option in Rochester.

Zweigle’s announced on Twitter that it will be giving away free hot dogs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cobb’s Hill Park.

The post says it is a first come, first serve basis, and that face masks are required.

A good opportunity to take advantage of one of the last few days of summer — and with temperatures into the 70s Wednesday, it’s as good of a day as any for a Zweigle’s in the park.