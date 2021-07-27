ZooBrew returns to Seneca Park Zoo after pandemic cancellations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo is bringing ZooBrew back in August, after the pandemic forced cancellations throughout the 2020 summer season.

ZooBrew is an after-hours event at the zoo. Attendees age 21 and over are able to enjoy the exhibits, live music, beer, wine, and food, with a portion of the ticket sales going toward elephant conservation efforts.

The ZooBrew returns to the Seneca Park Zoo on Friday, August 13 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the gate. Food and drinks can be purchased inside.

Advance ticket sales end at 4:00 p.m. on August 13. Musical guests include Amy Montrois & Neil van Dorn 3.