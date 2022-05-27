ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday marks the return of ZooBrew at Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester.

The event offers guests a chance to enjoy the zoo with a drink in hand while watching animals, listening to live music, and enjoying the food and drink offerings.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is only for adults 21 years old and older.

May’s featured musical performance is Country and Rock Night featuring Johnny Bauer Trio, Laur ‘n Steve, and Joey Allen.

Tickets cost $9.50 in advance and $12 at the door (if not sold out). Beer and wine tents accept cash only and the event is held rain or shine.

There are VIP tickets available for $45 which offer premium parking spots, admission, separate VIP entry, and two drink tickets.

ZooBrew has supported elephant conservation with a portion of each ticket sold donated. To date, ZooBrews have raised nearly $60,000 and this year’s goal is to raise $8,000.