GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Live music, finger foods, and community fun: That’s what is promised for the return of Jerry J. Helfer’s Memorial Food Truck Rodeo in Greece Tuesday.

Food trucks will be ready to serve up delicacies and fun drinks starting at 5:30 p.m., right before the headline act featuring live music from the Zac Brown Tribute Band at 6 p.m.

It’s all taking place at the Greece Town Hall Campus until 8:30 p.m.

In attendance, mobile cuisine names include the following:

J&S Fried Dough

Wraps on Wheels

Mr. Squeeze Lemonade

Kona Ice

Agatina’s

Mary’s Food

Snowie Shaved Ice

Healthy U Delivers

The event commemorates Jerry Helfer, a town resident remembered for his role as a member of the Greece Youth Board. The former Town Councilman passed away in July of 2014.

Proceeds from the food truck rodeo will go toward the Jerry J. Helfer Youth Engagement Scholarship, which provides local students with resources and funds for future education.