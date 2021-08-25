Rochester Cocktail Revival returns: Everything you need to know for 8th annual event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Cocktail Revival, the only weeklong festival of its kind in New York, returns for its eighth year later this month.
RCR will kickoff on August 30 and run through September 5 and feature nearly 40 events at more than 20 different bars and restaurants throughout Rochester, including:
Through the Looking Glass: A Wonderland Garden Party: Taking place Tuesday, August 31 at the George Eastman Museum’s west gardens, this event will feature tea-inspired cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, custom poetry, and lawn games.
Play Date: The 2021 RCR Gala: Taking place Friday, September 3 at the Strong National Museum of Play, this annual headline event will feature multiple bars, hors d’oeuvres, a special appearance from PUSH Physical Theatre, a live DJ and access to multiple Museum of Play exhibits (including gaming tokens for the arcade). VIP level includes early admission to enjoy a Living Roots wine-inspired cocktail in the Butterfly Garden.
From Margarita to Mescal Mule: The History of Agave Spirits in Cocktails: Taking place Saturday, September 4 at Good Luck, this even will feature New York Times writer and author Robert Simonson as he tracks the improbable upward journey of agave cocktails. Ticket will include a seat at the seminar and a mezcal cocktail.
The Bar Room Battle Royale: Taking place Sunday September 5 at Radio Social, the festival finale is where local bartenders go head-to-head to earn ultimate mixologist victory.
Other events include a seminar on New York’s new marijuana laws, a carnival at Playhouse // Swillburger, a martinis and oysters event at Velvet Belly, a fried chicken showdown, a tiki party, an 80s party, a 90s party, a Jimmy Buffett beach party, and more. For a full list events, visit this website.
Tickets for RCR events are available now online.
A portion of all proceeds benefits Gilda’s Club Rochester and since 2014, RCR has raised more than $90,000 for their choice charity.
Vaccination and masking policies will be at the discretion of each hosting venue at the time of the event.
Participating Rochester bars and restaurants include:
- Good Luck
- Bitter Honey
- Cheshire
- Cure
- Branca Midtown
- Roux
- The Revelry
- Swan Dive
- Redd
- Ox & Stone
- Locals Only
- Vern’s
- Owl House
- Radio Social
- Rufus
- The Playhouse // Swillburger
- Nox
- Lucky’s
- The Daily Refresher
- Bar Bantam
- The Richmond
- Jackrabbit Club
- Lento
- Velvet Belly
- Cub Room