Your chance to win a dozen of the famous Taste of Ridge Rainbow Layer Donuts

Around Town

by: Matt Driffill

(Ridge Donut Cafe & Rubino’s Italian Foods Photo)

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The donut that took the summer by storm is making a return this week, and if you know how to show your appreciation for it, you could win a free dozen of this delicacy.

The Taste of Ridge Rainbow Layer Donut is a collaboration between Irondequoit-based businesses Rubin’s Italian Foods and Ridge Donut Cafe.

The donut itself tastes like almond with a little bit of vanilla, topped with chocolate frosting, chocolate sprinkles, a raspberry drizzle and a piece of an Italian cookie — a treat that’s 100% unique to the Rochester region; sorry rest of world.

After an incredible weekend run this August, that sold more than “1,000 dozens” of these specialties, the two local businesses decided to team up once more for an October return.

Back to the possibility of free donuts — Ridge Donut and Rubino’s each announced a competition on their Instagram handles Tuesday night. The grand prize? A dozen of these delicious donuts.

How do you enter to win?

1. Take your most creative picture with the donuts.
2. Post your picture on Instagram or Facebook and tag both @rubinos_italian_food and @ridgedonut. This must be a post.
3. Make sure to be following both accounts

That’s it. We here at News 8 WROC would wish you the best of luck, but be aware, we will certainly be putting our best foot forward to score the free donuts.

🚨🌈 Taste of Ridge Rainbow Layer Donut GIVEAWAY 🚨🌈 —— We are giving away 1 dozen Taste of Ridge Donuts for FREE to a lucky winner! —— How do you enter to win? 1. Take your most creative picture with the donuts. 2. Post your picture on Instagram or Facebook and tag both @rubinos_italian_food and @ridgedonut. This must be a post. 3. Make sure to be following both accounts —— Be creative! Take a photo with your co workers, your kids or even your pet! Have fun with it! We want to see how the community enjoys the donut! We hope you participate. —— Tag your work, friends, co workers or family members below! Let’s get everyone involved 😁 —— Winner will be picked on 10/21. You and your friends can win 1 dozen Rainbow Donuts for free, as well as a special treat from Rubino’s!

See you at the finish line.

