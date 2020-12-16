Your chance to Chill with Santa!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In this age of COVID-19 families are being given an alternative to the traditional method of visiting with Santa before Christmas.

Airigami and ROC Vox Recording & Production have teamed up to offer “Chill with Santa” through December 24.

Airigami founder and creative director Larry Moss discussed the venture Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It is a 21st-century look at what Santa can be, especially in the middle of a pandemic,” Moss said. “We just decided to re-think the whole Santa experience.”

Families can reserve a 10-minute online session with Santa. “You go to ChillWithSanta.com and pick a time that works for you,” explained Moss. “So families are crowding together in front of their computer or phone or tablet in a Zoom session, and Santa asks a lot of the usual questions that Santa does. There may be a story involved, there may be a song depending on what Santa is like that day. What I mean by that is normally we have this image that we’ve seen of Santa. But Santa looks different to kids all over the world, so this is an opportunity – while Santa is working from home during the COVID pandemic – Santa dresses differently and may look different when you show up. It’s an opportunity to see what Santa looks like to others in other parts of the world.”

The sessions are ASL interpreted. Each family will receive a link to the entire session and a photo with Santa as well.