Wrestling with the virus: AEW event at Blue Cross Arena rescheduled for November

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was all set to make its New York state debut in Rochester back in March, but was rescheduled for July due to coronavirus concerns.

That event, AEW DYNAMITE, has been pushed back once again, and is now scheduled to take place at the Blue Cross Arena on November 11.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for the Rochester show on either March 18 or July 8 will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the rescheduled event this fall.

In a statement, AEW officials said: “As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.”