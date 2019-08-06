Woodstock ROCs: Bringing the music of the 60s into 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lovin’ Cup will host Woodstock ROCs this Friday night, August 9 at Park Point in Henrietta.

Co-owner Leslie Zinck Ward and Entertainment Director Willy O’Riley discussed the tribute concert to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic music festival Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We are really trying to do just a celebration of the original,” said Zinck Ward. “We’ve noticed that a lot of people are kind of trying to plan these new modern Woodstocks and we just kind of recognized it’s really about the original, and while we will never be able to recreate that in every sense of the way, we really wanted to celebrate, again pay tribute to it, and just kind of a little bit of a throwback to where it all started.”

The doors will open at 5 p.m. Friday with the music getting underway at 6 p.m.

“I know you can’t quite cram three days of music into four hours but we’re going to try our best,” said O’Riley. “We’ve got tons of good artists from all around the area. We’ve got Danielle Ponder, Prime Time Funk, Junkyardfieldtrip, members of all different bands all coming together to make this happen.”

He added, “We have a fantastic band that’s learning all of the hits. We’re bringing up special guests, different singers, and guitars players all throughout the night and we’re going to be covering all of the awesome hits — Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Sly and the Family Stone and many more.”

There will be plenty of food and drink. Zinck Ward said its an event for the entire family. “We watched ‘Woodstock’ to make sure we were getting all of the nuances down. We’re definitely going to be making it a more PG version! It’s a big grassy courtyard. It’s great for kids. Older people can bring chairs. You can really enjoy it. Have the kids run around. Bring the whole family out.”

A portion of the $5 cover charge will go to Rochester’s Veterans Outreach Center.

For more information about Woodstock ROCs visit this site.