DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Wiz Khalifa is planning a stop at Darien Lake during The Decent Exposure Tour.

Joining the rapper are French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, DJ Drama and Chevy Woods.

The concert is set to take place on July 21 at 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in getting tickets can go to LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster starting April 26 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $29 to $89.50.