With ‘Little in the Lot’ Friday, The Little Theatre looks to keep events rolling throughout the summer

The “Little in the Lot” event has sold out, but the theater says they are looking into making this into a regular event.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “At The Little We’ve been trying to keep as busy as we can,” Public Relations Coordinator Scott Pukos sad said. The art house theater has been closed since March. “We still have to find ways to bring in money.”

Pukos says that all of their efforts are more about bringing people “The Little experience,” instead of just the services.

So far, they have been able to run a successful series of livestreamed concerts with the “Virtual Little Theatre Cafe” name, as a well as making films available through their “Virtual Little Theatre,” where you can rent select films from their catalog.

They’ve even started a series of livestreamed fundraising concerts. The second is set to premiere Sunday, August 23rd.

“With ‘Little in the Lot,’ we decided to do pretty much everything we do at The Little,” he said. “Which is cafe food, live music, and a movie. It’s in our parking lot, it’s like a normal outdoor dining experience.”

The performance will take place in their parking lot on Winthrop St., and masking and social distancing will be enforced, Pukos said.

They will be showing “HEARTS BEAT LOUD,” a movie that Pukos says features a father and daughter musical duo. They wanted something that would not only end before the required timeframe according to city ordnance, but something that would end on a positive note.

“It has great music, a few big name stars like Nick Offerman, Ted Dansen, but really the star is Kiersey Clemons, she does all the music,” Pukos said.

Then, it was fitting to have The Prestons, a local father-daughter musical duo open the evening. Katie Preston is also a regular at The Little Theatre Cafe.

Pukos says that they will also be offering concessions there as well. Some other events that are coming up for The Little include.