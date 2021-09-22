Wickham Farms welcomes the beginning of Fall and apple-picking season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Apart from the annual autumn equinox, nothing indicates the arrival of Fall better than the restart to peak apple-picking season. The orchard at Wickham Farms in Rochester is ready.

Located near Sweats Corners Road in Penfield, Wickham Farms grows all types of crop but is best known for its pumpkins and its apple orchard. 13 different varieties of apple headline its apple-picking events.

To properly prepare for one of their busiest season of the year, manager Dale Wickham and his family begin their workday early.

“The first, most important thing is to get the donut machine fired up because we make all of our donuts fresh day-of,” Wickham said. “Seeing the smiles and seeing people leave so happy — that’s what makes it all fun and makes all the preparation worth it.”

According to Wickham, apart from a dry spell in early July, the quality of this season’s crop is flawless.

“Mother nature cooperated,” Wickham said. “We didn’t have any late frosts this year, which was a challenge for a lot of farmers in 2020. Things really just look nice.

New for 2021, the farm has added a candy canon onto a 1940s firetruck. Loved, classic attractions remain as the corn pit, baby animals and photo booths round up the farm activities for both adults and children.

“We launch about 75-80 lbs. of candy into the sky for all of our guests to enjoy,” Wickham said. “It’s a spectacle and a treat for everyone that comes out to the farm on the weekends.”

This year’s treat menu has also been updated and now features the ‘Fall ShakeUp’. The drink has an apple cider base which is then covered with vanilla ice cream and finished off with a cinnamon donut up top.

Wickham Farms is open everyday apart from Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Apple-pickers can purchase tickets online or in-person.