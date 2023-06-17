Editor’s Note: If you know of a local farm or business that is open for strawberry picking, email us at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local farms and businesses in the Rochester area are beginning to open up their strawberry fields for customers to go and pick their own berries.

However, before you head out to go picking, it’s important to know where you will be going to get strawberries.

Below is a list of a few places in the Rochester area to go strawberry picking:

Gro-Moore Farms in Rush announced that this is their 46th season for picking strawberries. The owners say that this is a family-friendly event and a good way to teach kids that strawberries don’t grow in the grocery store.

in Rush announced that this is their 46th season for picking strawberries. The owners say that this is a family-friendly event and a good way to teach kids that strawberries don’t grow in the grocery store. G and S Orchards in Walworth opened their mid-June strawberry picking season, which will last until early July. In addition, they announced that they will have another strawberry-picking season in late August through mid-October.

in Walworth opened their mid-June strawberry picking season, which will last until early July. In addition, they announced that they will have another strawberry-picking season in late August through mid-October. Chase Farms in Fairport just opened up their strawberry field for picking. Customers can go into the field on weekends from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will also have a shortcake and sundae bar open through both days.

in Fairport just opened up their strawberry field for picking. Customers can go into the field on weekends from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will also have a shortcake and sundae bar open through both days. Mendon Acres in Honeoye Falls is offering strawberry picking throughout the month of June. Once the month is over, raspberry picking begins in July, so make sure you stop in before it’s too late!

in Honeoye Falls is offering strawberry picking throughout the month of June. Once the month is over, raspberry picking begins in July, so make sure you stop in before it’s too late! Baumans Farm Market in Penfield opened its strawberry picking season on Wednesday. You can pick strawberries there any day of the week until the end of the season. Strawberry picking goes from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

in Penfield opened its strawberry picking season on Wednesday. You can pick strawberries there any day of the week until the end of the season. Strawberry picking goes from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. LaMora Farms in Ontario will allow customers to go and pick strawberries throughout this month and July.

