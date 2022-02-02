What would you do? ‘Please Continue’ examines the choices we make and why

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Out of Pocket, Inc. is back with performances of “Please Continue” at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center in Rochester from February 4-12.

Fred Pienkoski, who portrays Stanley Milgrim in the production, discussed why this show will have audiences leaning in Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“So ‘Please Continue’ is a story about the Stanley Milgrim experiments at Yale, specifically the pilot phase, that he would do where he would bring subjects into a room and tell them that they were going to participate in a study about learning,” explained Pienkoski. “They would have to shock the other participant if they got the questions wrong. But what the study was really about was to see how far they would go in shocking someone and causing them pain because they were told to do it – something a person would assumedly not do on their own.”

As the story unfolds, another layer of the plot is revealed. “There is also this story of a young man named Francis Dunleavy who has done some grievous harm to another person,” said Pienkoski. “He’s a student at Yale at the same time. The show kind of juxtaposes the two stories where both are questioning what does it mean to be responsible for your choices? How much are you in charge of your decisions and how much is programming by society to do what you’re told and follow the group?”

Stephanie Roosa is directing “Please Continue.” Pienkoski was immediately drawn to the story and the chance to be a part of the production. “I think it’s just a really intense and thrilling sort of story. There are a few laughs thrown in along the way but, ultimately, it’s a show that I think – even just reading it on my own when I first got the script – pulled me to the edge of my seat. I was holding my breath at times to see what was going to happen next. What were they going to say? What were they going to do? I think that that is something that anyone who comes to see the show is going to be able to get out of that.”

Out of Pocket, Inc. will donate $1 from every ticket sold for “Please Continue” to the Willow Domestic Violence Center.

Get your tickets and more information online now at MuCCC.org.