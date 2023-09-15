Editor’s Note: Don’t see your favorite place to pick apples or grab pumpkins from? Let us know at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv;

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s only a few days until we can officially say we are in the Fall season!

Apple orchards, mills, and farms in the area are ready to welcome the season with events for families and friends. And while you’re there, some businesses offer the best of both worlds with pumpkins as well.

Some apple orchards told News 8 that while apple picking will be offered, they do not have apples ready for picking just yet. That is the same case for area pumpkin patches. Most say sales will not start for a few weeks.

News 8 has compiled a list of places in our area that are ready to bring on Fall, and will be soon:

Apples and Pumpkins:

G and S Orchards — On Atlantic Ave. in Walworth, family-owned G and S Orchards has 16 different apple types available for picking, as well as pumpkins. The establishment allows “You Pick” hours on weekends, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kelly’s Farm Market & Bakery — Open until November, this Hilton hole-in-the-wall offers U-Pick apples, as well as pumpkins as the Fall weeks continue. Kelly’s is located on Wilder Road.

West Wind Farm at Blue Barn Cidery — Gingergold and Zestar apples are available for picking at the West Wind Farm! They also offer a pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

Wickham Farms — The beloved fall orchard is open for apple picking! To welcome the season, “Honeycrisp Weekend” will allow guests to take home apples from one of 1,500 Honeycrisp trees. The farm is open every day, except Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are available both at the gate, and online.

Just Apples:

Kirby’s Farm Market — In Brockport, Kirby’s Farm Market is getting ready for apple picking season. They say at this location, apples are not quite ready to be picked, but will be within the coming weeks.

Lagoner Farms — Open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Williamson farm says they are excited to bring back Orchard wagon rides for the 2023 season! Officials ask patrons to call in order to verify wagon ride times and availability.

Robb Farms — With more than 19 varieties of apples to pick from, Robb Farms in Spencerport is another perfect spot to bring the family — and grab some cider and donuts while you’re there!

Orchard of Victor — Open Tuesday to Sunday, the Orchard of Victor offers apple picking. While they don’t offer pumpkins — this year they will be debuting their annual Haunted Hills of Victor Hayride every weekend in October! For more information, click here.

Schutt’s Apple Mill — Located in Webster, Schutt’s offers “U-Pick” every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The mill says no dogs are allowed on the farm, as well as no glass bottles. Their policy: “Carry it in, carry it out.”

The Apple Shed: Starting Saturday, and continuing every weekend throughout fall, The Apple Shed in Newark will kick off ‘U-Pick Honeycrisp!’ from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Just Pumpkins:

Whittier Fruit Farm — Normally known for having the best of both worlds, this year, Whittier Fruit Farm will only be offering pumpkins. According to their website, there will be no Pick-Your-Own apples this fall due to frost damage caused by the spring.