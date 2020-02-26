What to expect for the 1st ever Roc Win Ren Fest at Three Heads Brewing this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The magic of the Middle Ages comes alive this weekend in the Flower City.

The first ever Rochester Winter Renaissance Festivus is happening Sunday, March 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing in the Neighborhood of the Arts.

The event will raise money for Mended Little Hearts (MLH) of Greater Rochester, a support group for children with congenital heart defects and their families.

Known colloquially as “Roc Win Ren Fest,” the event will feature characters in costume to celebrate the time period.

There will be four acoustic sets by a live pirate band performing medieval style music, a blacksmith on site performing interactive demonstrations, puppet shows, tarot readings, chess matches, craft vendors, themed food offerings (like turkey legs), as well as the latest beers from Three Heads Brewing.

It’s a family-friendly event too, with an entire area of the brewery blocked off as the “Workshoppe” for kids to interact with “The Live Witch” — who will be leading arts and crafts, storytelling, a potion-making class, hair braiding, face painting, and more.

Center for Youth Earth Works will also be handling an outdoor fire pit to roast marshmallows for all ages. Speaking of all ages — there will be costume contests for kids and adults with a costumed parade and prizes for the winners. A raffle will also be held to benefit Mended Little Hearts.

The event is organized by Rochesterians Taylor Converse and Miranda M. Flores-Salvaggio, known respectively as “Carnival Cat Con” and “Ren Rat Randy.”

“We are excited to, in Renaissance style, raise awareness and money for MLH and to strengthen the artistic community here in Rochester, all while bringing some merriment to our Rochester community in this sleepy winter season,” said Flores-Salvaggio.

Flores-Salvaggio, or Ren Rat Randy, is a local artist who graduated from RIT with a degree in illustration, who is now a resident at The Yards Collective at the Public Market. Converse, or Carnival Cat Con, is a SUNY Brockport grad who is now a communications associate for Partners in Restorative Initiatives.

Together this creative duo has been hard at work for months in preparation for this event — painting signs, making props, designing puppets, organizing vendors, recruiting volunteers, and a whole lot more.

“It’s a unique theme,” Converse said. “It offers a range of activities for all ages and it’s during a season where festivals are scarce in Rochester.”

The production of the Roc Win Ren Fest is all volunteer based.

“Us hosts, entertainers, vendors, and the pre-production team have volunteered to take time into putting this together,” Flores-Salvaggio said. “In doing so, we’ve all created a connection within our community. It’s truly been a humbling learning experience.”

Converse says she hopes this is just the first of many events like this.

“Absolutely! We would love to do this annually, with hopes to make it bigger and better each year,” she said.

Join in on the fun from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Sunday at Three Heads Brewing on Atlantic Avenue. Admission to the event is $5, kids 3-years-old or younger are free, with proceeds benefiting Mended Little Hearts.

