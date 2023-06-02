ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans Concerts by the Shore is returning for its 37th season at Ontario Beach Park.

Starting June 7, the annual concert series will be held every Wednesday at 7 p.m. — except for July 12 at 7:30 p.m. — and will last all the way until August 30.

Those attending the weekly concerts are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, visit a nearby restaurant, or check out the food concessions.

Monroe County also revealed the full line-up for the concert series:

June 7 : Nik and the Nice Guys.

: Nik and the Nice Guys. June 14 : The Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters (Swing music and R&B)

: The Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters (Swing music and R&B) June 21 : Branded (Country music)

: Branded (Country music) June 28 : The Skycoasters (Party band)

: The Skycoasters (Party band) July 5 : Time and Effect (Top 40 Dance music)

: Time and Effect (Top 40 Dance music) July 12 : Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

: Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. July 19 : The Invictas (60s-70s rock)

: The Invictas (60s-70s rock) July 26 : 5 Con Swing (Latin music)

: 5 Con Swing (Latin music) August 2 : Ignite Reggae.

: Ignite Reggae. August 9 : Atlas (Funk music)

: Atlas (Funk music) August 16 : Dukes (R&B)

: Dukes (R&B) August 23 : Allegro (Party band)

: Allegro (Party band) August 30: Ruby Shooz (Rock music)

The concerts are free for everyone to attend. More information about the series can be found on the event’s website.