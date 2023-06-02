ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans Concerts by the Shore is returning for its 37th season at Ontario Beach Park.
Starting June 7, the annual concert series will be held every Wednesday at 7 p.m. — except for July 12 at 7:30 p.m. — and will last all the way until August 30.
Those attending the weekly concerts are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, visit a nearby restaurant, or check out the food concessions.
Monroe County also revealed the full line-up for the concert series:
- June 7: Nik and the Nice Guys.
- June 14: The Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters (Swing music and R&B)
- June 21: Branded (Country music)
- June 28: The Skycoasters (Party band)
- July 5: Time and Effect (Top 40 Dance music)
- July 12: Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.
- July 19: The Invictas (60s-70s rock)
- July 26: 5 Con Swing (Latin music)
- August 2: Ignite Reggae.
- August 9: Atlas (Funk music)
- August 16: Dukes (R&B)
- August 23: Allegro (Party band)
- August 30: Ruby Shooz (Rock music)
The concerts are free for everyone to attend. More information about the series can be found on the event’s website.