Weekend ‘Good Vibes Pop Up Shops’ celebrates small businesses and vendors at The Metropolitan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Like many local small vendors, Natalie Rae has been hurting for business for the past two years. She creates purses, clothing, and other wares from repurposed cloth from the Hmong Tribe from Vietnam.

For her and others that don’t have a storefront, large two day arts festival are not only a massive source of immediate income, but create a special connection with their customers.

So Rae is lauching the “Good Vibes Pop Up Shops,” a one day event at The Metropolitan downtown Saturday.

“So small businesses like myself that don’t have storefronts really rely heavily on these two day festivals that bring in thousands of people from all over Rochester and the Buffalo area, to showcase their items, and for them to get the word out about their business, so they shop online and in person at these festivals,” she said. “We haven’t had in person festivals, which is where people feel that connection – they get to meet the artist, they can understand what they’re doing, what your mission is, and what kind of art you create.”

It runs from 11am- 5pm, and will feature businesses on both the main lobby and lower concourse.

Bar Bantam will be in service during the event, and DJs will be providing music. Rae also encourages everyone to support other downtown businesses after the event is over.

This is the layout for the event:

You can find the full list of vendors here:

1 – Figgy Pudding Art

2 – Salty Lemon Studio

3 – So Belly Happy

4 – LTCreated

5 – Lounge Shop Buf

6 – Eye to the Sky Ceramics

7 – Sand & Sea by Jules

8 – Moon Reyn Co

9 – Deep Roots

10 – May & Birch 11- Type High Letterpress

12 – Madison Sophia Jewelry

13 – Ash + Willow Co.

14 – Natalie Rae NY

15 – Upstate Threads

16 – Mona Moon Beauty

17 – Mae & Mango

18 – Love Lake Valley

19- Egypt Hill Pottery

20 – SoJo Boutique

21- Cb Silly Art

22 – Casseophia Studio

23 – Rose & Serpent Vintage

24 – Art by Delaney

25 – Love, Lo Lo

26 – Good Knots 585

27 – Soulistic Sweets

28 – RecovRX

29 – Shop Spill the Tee

30 – Collectively Gray31- Erin McDonald 32- Snowie Snow Cone Truck33- Snowie Cotton Candy