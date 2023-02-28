CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — 2024, and maybe 2023 brides and grooms, will have a chance to plan their special day in Canandaigua.

The event is put on by Canandaigua’s Business Improvement District and brings to the Canandaigua Wedding Prodesstionals to one place. The event starts at 12 p.m., and runs through 3 p.m. in downtown Canandaigua.

They recommend that brides and grooms start the adventure at Commons Park, at the corner of Coach & Main, to get a champaign flute, and can start filling out a passport or the Passport Grand Prize. The winner for the prize will be announced at 5 p.m.

At Commons Park there will also be registration for the “Trash the Dress” event.

The BID says people can get one-on-one service for:

Bridal Gowns

Attendant Attire

Jewelry

Flowers

Tuxedos & Suits

Photographers

Unique Accessories

Wedding Favors

Bridal Registries

Custom Made Gifts

Cakes

Cookies & Cupcakes

Attendant Gifts

The BID says that Charismatic Entertainment will be providing entertainment, and more businesses will be participating in the event.

“If the groom doesn’t want to stroll, he can be dropped off at Peacemaker or Frequentum Breweries along the way,” said a spokesperson for Canandaigua in an email.