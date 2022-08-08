WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The #1 cultural festival in the country (according to USA Today) will be in Rochester next Saturday, August 13.

The Water Lantern Festival invites attendees to North Ponds Park at 750 Holt Road to decorate their own lanterns, which will be lit with an LED candle and floated out over the water that evening.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks and music until the 9 p.m. launch.

“As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, the Water Lantern Festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water,” representatives with the festival wrote. “Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection.”

Tickets are $25 until August 10. From August 10 until August 12, “late” tickets are available for $45. Day-of tickets are available for $55. They can be purchased online.

Ticket cost includes a wristband for entry into the festival area, a floating lantern kit and LED candle, a commemorative drawstring bag, and covers the cost of lantern retrieval and water cleanup.

“This Water Lantern Festival creates a beautiful and unique way to share your hopes, dreams, and aspirations,” said the Water Lantern Festival event director Nate Sorensen. “It’s a night that you will never forget.”

According to Brittanica, Lantern Festivals originated in China, and may stretch back as far as the Han Dynasty.

Webster’s Water Lantern Festival is one of several festivals put on by the organization., from San Jose, California to Tampa, Florida. Their team has produced hundreds of events around the world, partnering with local business vendors and organizations.

According to their website, the Water Lantern Festival hopes to schedule evenings for the following cities in New York: