Webster Schroeder students present ‘Chicago’ on stage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster Schroeder High School will present the smash-hit musical “Chicago” February 6-8.

Seniors Maggie Nagar, who plays Roxie Hart, and Ava Massaro, who plays Velma Kelly, discussed the show and their aspirations Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’re so excited,” said Nagar. “It’s a very interesting story because our characters have actually committed murder on their significant others. It’s an interesting feeling because it’s obviously not something we do. So we have to tap into that, and how that feels, and at the same time, be showy and make that the reason why you want to be famous. It’s such a weird mindset, but it’s working.”

When playing the scheming Kelly, Massaro has to put her friendship aside. “She really sees Roxie Hart as a threat, which is so interesting because in real life, Maggie and I are so close, and our characters really don’t like each other. So it’s an interesting dynamic.”

Massaro plans to study Musical Theatre at Nazareth College in the fall. “I definitely want to develop my skills. I do feel like I’m at a good place right now, but I can’t wait for all the opportunities and the skill-building I can do at college.”

Nagar is grateful for the opportunities Webster Schroeder has offered her. “We’re so lucky to have such an amazing program at our high school. For musicals, they’re wonderful. They really train you super well. What I’m going into actually is called vocal performance, so it’s more like operatic type stuff, if you want to think about it that way. So we have a lot of good opportunities around – like All-State, area All-State, All-County – all those kinds of things that our school offers to participate in.”

To see “Chicago” at Webster Schroeder High School this week, visit the Webster Schroeder Musicals website or the Show Tix website.