Four local bands, one great time. (Provided by Water Street Music Hall, poster by Sadie May)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Water Street Music Hall, a renowned music venue in Rochester, is giving live local music lovers a chance to listen to some great bands “dress up” as their favorite artists for a Halloween show. They’re calling it “HALL-O-WEEN,” and it’s Friday, October 28th.

A spokesperson for the venue says four local acts will be “dressed up as/performing set of famous bands of varying genres, and a dark carnival themed haunted house with a variety of Halloween activities.” The activities will be hosted by Casey Arthur.

Tickets are $25 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the festivities begin at 8 p.m.

The music:

The Able Bodies as Hall and Oates

Personal Blend as Slightly Stoopid

Spooky & the Truth as Fall Out Boy

The Sideways as Dua Lipa

The activities:

Haunted house

Costume contest at 10 p.m.

Aerial arts

Tarot card reading

Festival games

Prizes

A stiltwalker