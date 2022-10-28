ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Water Street Music Hall, a renowned music venue in Rochester, is giving live local music lovers a chance to listen to some great bands “dress up” as their favorite artists for a Halloween show. They’re calling it “HALL-O-WEEN,” and it’s Friday, October 28th.
A spokesperson for the venue says four local acts will be “dressed up as/performing set of famous bands of varying genres, and a dark carnival themed haunted house with a variety of Halloween activities.” The activities will be hosted by Casey Arthur.
Tickets are $25 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the festivities begin at 8 p.m.
The music:
- The Able Bodies as Hall and Oates
- Personal Blend as Slightly Stoopid
- Spooky & the Truth as Fall Out Boy
- The Sideways as Dua Lipa
The activities:
- Haunted house
- Costume contest at 10 p.m.
- Aerial arts
- Tarot card reading
- Festival games
- Prizes
- A stiltwalker