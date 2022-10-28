ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Water Street Music Hall, a renowned music venue in Rochester, is giving live local music lovers a chance to listen to some great bands “dress up” as their favorite artists for a Halloween show. They’re calling it “HALL-O-WEEN,” and it’s Friday, October 28th.

A spokesperson for the venue says four local acts will be “dressed up as/performing set of famous bands of varying genres, and a dark carnival themed haunted house with a variety of Halloween activities.” The activities will be hosted by Casey Arthur.

Tickets are $25 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the festivities begin at 8 p.m.

The music:

  • The Able Bodies as Hall and Oates
  • Personal Blend as Slightly Stoopid
  • Spooky & the Truth as Fall Out Boy
  • The Sideways as Dua Lipa 

The activities:

  • Haunted house
  • Costume contest at 10 p.m.
  • Aerial arts
  • Tarot card reading
  • Festival games
  • Prizes
  • A stiltwalker 
Poster by Sadie May