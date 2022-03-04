ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There hasn’t been an in-person St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Rochester since 2019, but that will change in just next week.

The 45th annual Tops Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its in-person return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined parade organizers at City Hall Friday morning to announce details for the event.

“After this snowy winter, I think we could all use a little green,” Evans said. “It’s been three years since our city’s last St. Patrick’s Day Parade and for too long our community has gone without gatherigns and events, because we were responsible, but we’ve come a long way where we can finally come together again and it brings me great joy.”

“Two years ago, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was the first big event that had to be canceled because of the pandemic and that was a gun-wrenching decision,” Bello said. “We had no clue two years ago what was going to happen, but I’m so proud of how far we’ve come as a community and there is so much to celebrate here.”

Bello and Evans jointly proclaimed March as Irish American Heritage Month and Friday’s press conference featureed Irish dancing and music.

The parade will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 12:30 p.m. More than 100 entries, 3,000 marchers, 12 bands, and seven dance schools will kick off the parade at the corner of East Avenue and Alexander Street and make their way to the end of the parade at Main and Fitzhugh Streets.

Additional information on the parade can also be found on the parade's social platforms for Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

This year’s Honorees are:

Grand Marshal: Radio Station WHAM, celebrating 100 years of broadcasting

Community Organization: Compeer

Citizen of the Year: Marianne Tucker

Community Leader of the Year: The Ancient Order of Hibernians

Business Leader of the Year: Mike McKeon of Silk O’Loughlin’s

Sportsperson of the Year: Don Stevens

Honorary Marshal: The County of Monroe and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, celebrating 200 years of service to our community

Ambassador to Waterford: Patrick Michael Murphy

