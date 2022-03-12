Editor’s note: This parade will be live streamed on this page at 12:30 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s back!

After a two-year hiatus, the 45th annual Tops Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return in-person.

This year’s parade begins at 12:30 p.m. and follows the traditional parade route, beginning at the corner of East Avenue and Alexander Street, heading down East Avenue to the Liberty Pole. There, the parade heads west down Main Street and ends at the corner of Fitzhugh Street.

Those planning on going should head early as parking gets tricky, and dress warm!

Gusts will be near 40 mph in the afternoon. Expect a bone-chilling St. Patrick’s Day Parade with strong winds out of the northwest. Most of the snow will fall overnight before the parade, giving crews a chance to clear roads, but the cold will remain. Click here for the latest on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade weather forecast.

Want to stay at home and skip the cold, but still enjoy the festivities? We’ll be live streaming the parade on this page in its entirety, and when it is over, we will upload the full video on this page.

