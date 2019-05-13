Ward Stare to step down as RPO music director in 2021

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The music director for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is planning to leave his role in two years.

Ward Stare says he plans to step down as music director for the orchestra at the end of summer 2021.

In a statement, the RPO says Stare informed the board of his decision last week. When he leaves, Stare will have served as music director for seven years.

“We have accomplished so many positive things over the past five years, and I know we will accomplish even more in the next two seasons,” Stare said in a statement. “Although I am stating my future intentions now, I am fully focused on the next two seasons of important and creative work with the talented musicians of the RPO.”

