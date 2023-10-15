ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Saturday, the Willow Domestic Violence Center hosted their 16th annual “Walk with Willow” event.

The center says during the month of October, they work to raise $50,000 for survivors of domestic violence. The center says this ensures they can continue to provide lifesaving programs.

Willow is the only licensed domestic violence shelter in Monroe County, according to Vice President of Community Engagement Nicole Morelle.

Programs include both crisis intervention services, as well as a newly established family justice center.

Kaylah Nesser with the Willow Domestic Violence Center emphasized how this event is a great way to spread awareness.

“Showing up with all of us dressing in purple and making lots of noise helps,” Nesser said. “Word of mouth is really how we reach the most people. It’s really good to bring the community together.”

