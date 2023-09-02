ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester faith leaders came together this weekend to share messages of empowerment and inspiration for city families.

With the rise in gun violence seen throughout the summer, leaders from Waging War Ministries invited community members to Parcel 5 Saturday for an outreach event called “Family Restored.”

According to organizers, the mission is to support Rochester families affected by various traumas and encouraging healthy family dynamics as part of the solution.

“In order to deal with our community to have a healthier community, we have to deal with the families,” Senior Leader for Waging War Ministries Pastor JauQuema Jones said. “This is just an event to help build and restore relationship within our families so we can have a healthier community. Any time you can empower to build that family dynamic. That’s the foundation of what we want to do.”

Reflection and prayer followed an afternoon of food, games and live music. Organizers say they hope to build off this community event to hold ones like it the future.