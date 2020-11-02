VOC Stars & Stripes goes virtual

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Veterans Outreach Center will hold its annual Stars & Stripes celebration as a virtual event this Friday, November 6 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Kim Osur, Special Events Coordinator for the Veterans Outreach Center, discussed the event and the upcoming Hope for Heroes telethon Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

This year’s theme for Stars & Stripes is ‘Then & Now, and Always.’ The event will highlight how far the organization has come in 47 years and the future of VOC. Medal of Honor recipient Gary Beikirch will be featured along with stories from local veterans and performances by ‘Voices of Service,’ a quartet of veteran and active-duty military who were finalists on ‘America’s Got Talent.’

The event also includes a virtual silent auction. A ticket for the event is not required to bid on auction items. Veterans and active-duty military can receive a complimentary ticket.

The Hope for Heroes Telethon will be held on Veterans Day, November 11 from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m. on WROC-TV. You’ll hear stories from local heroes and VOC supporters, plus have the opportunity to make donations to ensure the Veterans Outreach Center can continue to provide critically needed services for veterans long into the future.

To purchase a ticket and/or register for the silent auction, please visit VOCROC.org.