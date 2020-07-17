‘Visit Rochester’ says be a tourist in your own town post shut-down

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The pandemic has hit nearly every sector of the economy with financial hardship, but some industries more than others.

“Yeah, it’s been devastating, the hospitality industry,” says Don Jeffries, President and CEO of Visit Rochester.

Jeffries says since the COVID close-down in March, restaurants, hotels, bars, museums, and attractions have taken a heavy hit.

“I think the number was 91 meetings and conventions cancelled,” Jeffries said. “We had over 60 sporting events cancelled.”

Jeffries added the event cancellations led to approximately 32,000 hotel stays lost, and that economic hole has been rippling out. To help the region recover, he says they’re cooking up something new.

“We’re promoting a program called ‘Rediscover Rochester’, and it’s not only to our visitors, but also people who live here,” Jeffries said.

And to help you rediscover the region, Visit Rochester has created a number of resources online, including trip ideas, open restaurants, and what you need to know before you go. Jeffries says to all out there: Be a tourist in your own town.

“We are the cultural capital of Upstate New York. The museums are open, the Strong Museum, the Eastman Museum, all the attractions are opening up,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries says safety with consumers is key, and goes a long way. If businesses can open securely and protect customers, they will come.

“We’re anxious for our residents and our visitors alike to get out and visit Rochester,” Jeffries said.