Virtual parade keeps the spirit of St. Patrick alive in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Join us this Saturday, March 13 from 11 am to Noon for the St. Patrick’s Day Virtual Parade.

You can see it here on WROC Channel 8. We’ll also share a link to the full parade online as well.

Kate McBride, a Board member with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, discussed the decision to offer a virtual event this year Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“Like everyone we’ve had to make a change this year and thanks to Tops and some great folks at WROC we’re going to present the Tops St. Patrick’s Day Virtual Parade,” McBride said. “The parade is really a big tradition in Rochester. It means a lot to a lot of people. It’s actually the largest single-day event in the City of Rochester. And it really brings people in our community together from all walks of life. Since this is the second year that we’ve had to cancel the parade because of the pandemic, we want to do something special to keep the spirit of St. Patrick and the spirit of community alive.”

The in-person parade in Rochester was canceled in March of 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. It was determined that, once again, an in-person event was not feasible this year. McBride said a virtual option was quickly embraced. “We’re really excited about it. People are going to see video footage from past parades. You’re going to see a lot of still shots of the parade and the crowd for many, many years, and they may even see themselves there. There’s going to be trivia and history about the parade in Rochester and also the parade in the United States. And WROC – you guys found some great archival footage of parades in the 60s, 70s, and 80s so that’s going to be fun to see. There are so many great local musicians here in Rochester and they’ve graciously allowed us to use their music in the show, and people are going to hear the Gates Keystone Pipes and Drums, the Comhaltas – which is a wonderful traditional Irish musicians organization, The Wild Geese, of course, The Dady Brothers, and more so it’s going to be a great, great show.”

McBride added, “You think about all of the things that we’ve been missing over the last year and all of the efforts that everybody has made to try to keep things alive and it makes you realize what a wonderful, wonderful community that we live in and we’re hoping that people will tune in – people who come to the parade every year and people who are staying home during this time – and we’re hoping that people in nursing homes and hospitals will tune in too.”