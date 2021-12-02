Vendor fair at the Arbor at the Port, ROC Made Goods brings vendors of all types

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a wonderland for artists, with white walls, clean tables, filled with joy… No, it’s not Santa’s workshop, it’s Roc Made Good’s Holiday event.

Roc Made Goods is a collective that not only keeps an shopping guide for all things local and artisanal, but throws regular events. At least, pre-pandemic.

“This is our big back at it event,” said Roc Made Good’s fearless leader, Grace Bellanca.

The event will be hosted this Sunday, December 5th, at the Arbor at the Port (of Rochester) from 12pm-4pm. The gorgeous and open venue is best know for weddings, but Bellanca decided to marry the space with local vendors.

“We’ll have 38 artists who will be there on Sunday… Everything from ceramics, to bath and body products, original art,” Bellanca said. “Basically if you can put it your home, we’ll be offering it on Sunday. “

The event will also feature craft cocktails (and mocktails), along with a raffle to benefit the Open Door Mission. Bellanca says the event is family-friendly, admittance is free, and masking is required everywhere besides the cocktail area.

Vendor’s and artisans