Van Gogh coming to Rochester: Immersive 3D tour in Dome Arena

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re looking to enter fantasy world, perhaps through a frame brightly, the new “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is coming to the The Dome Area in Henrietta. The exhibit opens this Friday, and will be in town until March 20th.

Tickets start at just under $30 for kids, and depending on the package, go up to about $100. Days and times to purchase tickets can be found here, and masking is required for all.

Ticket scaling:

OFF PEAK (Monday – Thursday)

Basic Timed Entry (Ages 16+): $42.99

Child (Ages 5-15): $27.99

Student/Senior/Military: $38.99

Group Timed Entry (8+): $36.99

Premium Flex: $59.99

VIP Package: $99.99

PEAK (Friday – Sunday and Holidays)

Basic Timed Entry (Ages 16+): $52.99

Child (Ages 5-15): $32.99

Student/Senior/Military: $47.99

Group Timed Entry (8+): $45.9p

Premium Flex: $69.99

VIP Package: $99.99

The original travelling exhibit was made in Montreal at Normal Studio, which is headed by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team, and they describe the exhibit as such.

This exhilarating experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks, exciting the art lovers’ senses through a three-dimensional lens in a way that’s never been experienced before. Guests will walk through an all-new, exclusively designed space that will transport them into Van Gogh’s world, becoming one of the brush strokes on his colorful canvasses and illuminating the senses.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens to the public TOMORROW at the Dome Arena! ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/bx6bMhr5iH — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) February 3, 2022

The whole experience takes pace over 30,000 square feet, featuring over 300 pieces of art from Van Gogh. They are displayed on the walls, ceilings, and floors, with a whopping total of four trillion pixels.

“Van Gogh has been a part of everyone’s lives, whether or not they even know it,” said David Taylor, Empire State Concerts, who helped bring the event to Rochester. “Since the day they were born, theres so much of his artwork everywhere… He has such a worldwide appeal part of his story, he lived a tragic life cut short by his own hand, but his artwork was so unique and vibrant for the time that it still resonates today.”