Valentine’s Day events and celebrations around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Valentine’s Day isn’t quite here, but the celebrations are fast approaching.

Before you make that dinner reservation or plan that night out, check out this local list of events happening around Rochester to celebrate the day of romance.

Wednesday, February 5: Screen print your own Valentine’s Day cards with the owner of Tiny Fish Printing. 6:30 p.m. at The Brainery, tickets can be purchased here.

Friday, February 7: Enjoy the best and the worst of romance with raffles, photo ops and more at the Heartbreak Hungerford.

Wednesday, February 12: Enjoy happy hour on this walk through East Avenue with the February City Walk at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here and with each purchase, you’ll receive an automatic entry to win a two-night stay at La Tourelle Resort in Ithaca, with breakfast for two and $200 credit at their on-premise August Moon Spa.

Wednesday, February 12: Fathers and daughters can enjoy the holiday together with a Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person and should be purchased in advanced from the Greece Community Center, 585-723-2425.

Friday, February 14: Enjoy breakfast for dinner with Breakfast is My Valentine — a communal dining experience at Jackrabbit Club with a breakfast buffet and a make-your-own Mimosa and bloody Mary bar. The $45 tickets include hospitality and tax, and can be purchased here.

Friday, February 14: Not a fan of Valentine’s Day? No problem. Celebrate the day of love at the Anti-Valentine’s Day party at ROC Brewery Company at 56 South Union Street, starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, February 14: Enjoy dinner and a show with Valentine’s Day Dinner Under the Starts at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres star at 6 p.m. followed by a three-course meal at a sweetheart table at 7 p.m. The evening finishes off with a unique star show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased here or call 585-697-1942.

Have an event that’s not listed here? Send an email with information to Newsroom@wroctv.com to be added.