Use your sweet tooth to support Al Sigl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time to get some sweet treats and support the Al Sigl Community of Agencies.

The annual “Just One” fundraiser returns this February. Blue envelopes will begin arriving in your mailbox soon. A donation of just one dollar – or more — will support the Al Sigl member agencies and the thousands of people in our region who are living more independent lives.

You can also make your donation online at AlSigl.org.

As part of this year’s fundraiser, Kelly Scott – the owner of Get Caked Bakery at Village Gate in Rochester – has created two tasty options for you to purchase and support Al Sigl.

Scott discussed her creations and the meaning behind them Wednesday during News 8 at Noon. “We’re offering two different options for desserts,” she said. “You can get a six-pack of custom decorated large heart cookies that are frosted blue for the ‘Feb-Blue-Ary’ campaign, or you can get a pack of nine assorted mini cupcakes out of our most popular flavors right now. All of the proceeds go towards Al Sigl.”

The desire to support Al Sigl’s mission is personal for Scott and her family. “We love to support the community as much as possible. But it’s especially important for us because my husband has a child who has Cerebral palsy – my stepson – and we also have a granddaughter who is autistic. They both live in the UK so we don’t get to see them as much as we would like to, obviously, but it makes it very personal for us. We want to bring awareness to the community as much as possible that they’re no different from anybody else and they deserve just as much love and help as anybody else. So this is a really nice way for us to partner and try to do something.”

Order your cookies or cupcakes on the Al Sigl website. Curbside pickup will be available at Get Caked Bakery in Village Gate on Thursday, February 4 from 3-5 pm.