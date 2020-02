ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will unveil the new Andrew P. Meloni STAR Academy on Monday.

The academy was created through re-purposing the former Monroe Correctional Facility into a transitional jail. It will be used as a reentry housing program designed to help those incarcerated who are looking to change their lives.

A dedication ceremony will be held today at 1 p.m. at the new location on East Henrietta Road in Rochester