Unleash your inner artist

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Contemporary Art Center is poised to install its annual 6×6 Exhibition and it wants your artwork to make it a success!

RoCo Executive Director Bleu Cease discussed the annual event Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“As many of your viewers may know, last summer was really sad,” said Cease. “We just couldn’t install 6×6. So all summer long we had an open, empty gallery – white walls, no artworks installed, no crowds coming in to see the artworks. It was a real bummer. But we are committed this summer to install the show and maintaining our normal open hours throughout June and July.”

Cease believes 6×6 can be successful despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. “There won’t be any festivals Downtown but we’re confident that the Rochester community really wants to come out and get back to visiting art venues and art events, so we’re excited about this summer and right now the call for artworks is very actively taking place. Artworks are coming in the mail from all around the world and we’re looking forward to it.”

Each year 6×6 is RoCo’s main fundraiser. “This will be year 14 – last year was a little bit of a hiccup – although we were fortunate to have the 2020 version online-only,” Cease said. “The artworks come to us from all around the globe and, of course, a heavy, heavy representation by the local and regional artists in Monroe County and beyond. The artworks can be anything and everything. They’re photographs. They’re paintings. They’re drawings. They’re little sculptures. They’re weavings. They’re doodles. Anything goes and we really, always, encourage new artists to participate and established artists who want to contribute to our gallery, make a small contribution, and those artworks will all be sold for $20 apiece to benefit our other programs throughout the year. One of the key aspects of the exhibition is that all of the artworks are signed only on the back. So they’re anonymous until purchased and that’s really one of the calling cards of the show.”

If you would like to participate by creating a 6×6 artwork, it can be dropped off at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center at 137 East Avenue in Rochester. The deadline to drop off your artwork is April 10. Artworks can also be postmarked by April 12 (or April 2 for international packages) for inclusion in this year’s 6×6 Exhibition. Go to RoCo6x6.org for more information.

6x6x2021 – The International Small Art Phenomenon June 5 – July 18, 2021