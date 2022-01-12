TYKEs presents ‘The Sharing Stone’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — TYKEs Theatre – Theatre Young Kids Enjoy – will present “The Sharing Stone” with performances at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, January 15, and 16.

The original script is written by Mary Krickmire and TYKEs’ co-founders, Gina Donahue and Freyda Schneider. The production will feature four local adult professional actors: Lauren MacDonough, Mary Krickmire, Ian Cannioto, and Ged Owen. It also features a score composed and performed by TYKEs’ long-time music director Jim Schmitt.

“The Sharing Stone” is based on the legendary fable “Stone Soup,” a European tale about hungry strangers cunningly persuading various townspeople to each share a small amount of their food in order to make a delicious soup for everyone to enjoy. In TYKEs’ adaptation, a wise old mouse named Gertie comes to the forest in search of a meal, seeking out the generosity of strangers. With the initially reluctant help of some quirky, charismatic forest animals, Gertie eventually manages to create The Best Soup Known to Animal Kind.

TYKEs’ on-stage production presents the themes of diversity, teamwork, sharing, and acceptance in a unique, interactive way. During the show, young audience members will have the chance to become actively involved in the story by guiding the animals’ actions and helping them to do the right thing.

The musical is recommended for kids ages three and up. Strict COVID protocols are in place, requiring masks for all attendees aged two and up regardless of vaccination status. For adults and children aged 12+, proof of vaccine or proof of negative Covid test within 24 hours of show time is required and will be checked at the door. The JCC is equipped with a MERV 13 air filter, which replaces all the indoor air every 15 minutes.

See “The Sharing Stone” at the JCC Hart Theater, 1200 Edgewood Avenue in Brighton. Tickets cost $20 ($18 for JCC members) and are available at TYKEsTheatre.org.