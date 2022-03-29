ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Theatre Young Kids Enjoy – TYKEs – is presenting “Last Stop on Market Street” with performances on April 2, 3, 9, and 10 at the JCC Hart Theatre in Brighton.

TYKEs founder Freyda Schneider said the show will touch on some important themes Tuesday during News 8 at Noon. “I read something just the other day that said this book is an ode to kindness, empathy, and gratitude,” she said. “I thought that was beautifully stated. I didn’t come up with that but I love it.”

‘Last Stop on Market Street” will take audiences on a special journey. “There is a young boy named CJ and he goes with his Nana, his grandmother, on a bus ride and he gets off at the last stop on Market Street which ends up being a soup kitchen where he and his Nana volunteer,” explained, Schneider. “He meets an assortment of unique individuals on the bus ride over and more folks when he arrives there. On the journey, really what happens is he learns some very important, meaningful lessons about acceptance, empathy, and caring. What I love is that the show delivers those really powerful messages but in a very accessible and fun way. There’s music and dancing, and there’s a lot of vibrancy in Nana’s neighborhood and so it’s a very vibrant show.”

Tracy Chang is a cast member who will play a trio of characters. “They are a bit contrasting,” he said. “There is the Tatted Man who looks really tough and gruff but has a heart of gold inside, and then there is Vernon who is a blind man who also plays guitar. He teaches CJ about the beat of life and not seeing things as detriments to your life but what you can award yourself through a little bit of patience and kindness, and just speaking the truth.”

Chang also plays Jojo who is a 12-year-old homeless child at the soup kitchen. He believes audiences will enjoy all aspects of the show. “I’m hoping for the sense of community and how everyone around you has something that they can teach you or a lesson to be learned, and that by banding together in the most desperate times you can find that hope, love, and strength to push forward to a better day.”

Get your tickets and more information now online at tykestheatre.org.