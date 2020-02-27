TYKEs presents ‘Flat Stanley’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Theatre Young Kids Enjoy — TYKEs — will present “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” at the JCC Hart Theatre February 29 through March 8.

TYKEs founder Freyda Schneider and the show’s Director Sandi Henschel discussed “Flat Stanley” and The Flat Stanley Project Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s such a popular book by Jeff Brown,” said Schneider. “We are thrilled to bring this to Rochester, in part, because it’s a fantastic production using all local actors and local directors and customers and set builders, but also to be part locally of a worldwide phenomenon, which is The Flat Stanley Project.”

Schneider explained that The Flat Stanley Project will enable audience members to make a special connection. “It’s a worldwide pen-pal project where children can cut out and color a Flat Stanley on paper and mail it anywhere in the world. It’s a way of connecting children worldwide and also a means of fostering literacy. So both literacy and connection all in this show and every child who comes to our TYKEs production will get a Flat Stanley.”

Henschel said this show will showcase the dedication and talent of its actors. “The reason that Flat Stanley comes to life is because of five remarkable actors who sing five different characters each, except for Stanley who remains the same,” she said. “They sing and they dance and they’re truly amazing. They’re local people who have day jobs and they’re so wonderful. You’ll enjoy them so much.”

There are a number of creative challenges for TYKEs’ latest offering. “It’s difficult because Flat Stanley has to be a boy in the beginning and then turns suddenly flat because the bulletin board falls on him,” noted Henschel. “He goes from home to Hollywood, California, where he meets a talent agent and then he goes to Paris where he saved some paintings at the Louvre and then he goes to Honolulu, Hawaii, where he is in a movie and he becomes the surfboard and then he goes home and well, I won’t tell you any more than that.”

Your family can see how it all plays out by getting your tickets in advance over the phone at (585) 461-2000 or online at TykesTheatre.org.